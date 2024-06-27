Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Unveils Next-Generation Pro Audio Devices

Cirrus Logic Inc. ( CRUS Quick Quote CRUS - Free Report) recently launched its latest lineup of digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and an ultra-high-performance audio CODEC. These innovative solutions are specifically crafted for recording artists, live performers and audiophiles, delivering uncompromising sound quality and exceptional performance. The new additions to the Pro Audio family include the 8-channel DAC CS4308P, 4-channel CS4304P, 2-channel CS4302P and CODEC CS4282P. These devices offer top-notch performance, minimal power consumption and features like hybrid gain control to address the pressing audio challenges that have been rooted in the industry for a long time. The state-of-the-art devices are created with an emphasis on superior analog functionality and digital integration, effortlessly integrating into a broad spectrum of audio equipment, such as USB audio interfaces, professional speakers, musical instruments and many more. The cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions offer configurable advanced digital filters, empowering customers to specify their signature sound. Additionally, CRUS highlighted that the devices boast industry-leading power efficiency, consuming just 10 mW/ch for the 8/4-channel DACs, underscoring CRUS’ commitment to energy-efficient products. Austin, TX-based Cirrus Logic is a fabless semiconductor supplier that develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions. Being a fabless company, it does not have to own or operate foundries for the production of wafers. Instead, it works with third-party contractors and chip assemblers for the manufacturing, assembling and testing of products. Innovative product launches and strategic alliances are enabling CRUS to strengthen its position in the semiconductor industry. In February 2024, the company announced a collaboration with Intel and Microsoft to engineer a new PC reference design that encompasses its high-performance audio and power technologies and Intel's upcoming client processor — Lunar Lake. In the last reported quarter, CRUS generated revenues of $371.8 million, down 0.3% year over. The contraction was due to a reduction of general market and custom components, primarily in non-smartphone applications. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $320 million. For first-quarter fiscal 2025, the company expects revenues in the range of $290-$350 million, with gross margins between 49% and 51%. CRUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The stock has gained 61% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 63.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Unveils Next-Generation Pro Audio Devices
Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS - Free Report) recently launched its latest lineup of digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and an ultra-high-performance audio CODEC. These innovative solutions are specifically crafted for recording artists, live performers and audiophiles, delivering uncompromising sound quality and exceptional performance.
The new additions to the Pro Audio family include the 8-channel DAC CS4308P, 4-channel CS4304P, 2-channel CS4302P and CODEC CS4282P. These devices offer top-notch performance, minimal power consumption and features like hybrid gain control to address the pressing audio challenges that have been rooted in the industry for a long time.
The state-of-the-art devices are created with an emphasis on superior analog functionality and digital integration, effortlessly integrating into a broad spectrum of audio equipment, such as USB audio interfaces, professional speakers, musical instruments and many more.
The cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions offer configurable advanced digital filters, empowering customers to specify their signature sound. Additionally, CRUS highlighted that the devices boast industry-leading power efficiency, consuming just 10 mW/ch for the 8/4-channel DACs, underscoring CRUS’ commitment to energy-efficient products.
Austin, TX-based Cirrus Logic is a fabless semiconductor supplier that develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions. Being a fabless company, it does not have to own or operate foundries for the production of wafers. Instead, it works with third-party contractors and chip assemblers for the manufacturing, assembling and testing of products.
Innovative product launches and strategic alliances are enabling CRUS to strengthen its position in the semiconductor industry. In February 2024, the company announced a collaboration with Intel and Microsoft to engineer a new PC reference design that encompasses its high-performance audio and power technologies and Intel's upcoming client processor — Lunar Lake.
In the last reported quarter, CRUS generated revenues of $371.8 million, down 0.3% year over. The contraction was due to a reduction of general market and custom components, primarily in non-smartphone applications. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $320 million. For first-quarter fiscal 2025, the company expects revenues in the range of $290-$350 million, with gross margins between 49% and 51%.
CRUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The stock has gained 61% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 63.3%.
