Here's Why Burlington Stores (BURL) Stands Out in the Industry

Burlington Stores, Inc. ( BURL Quick Quote BURL - Free Report) has established a strong reputation within the Retail – Discount Stores industry by consistently prioritizing recognizable brands, implementing the best pricing strategy and targeting trade-down shoppers. These strategies have helped Burlington attract a wide range of customers seeking quality products at lower prices. What’s Driving the Stock
Burlington Stores' focus on enhancing merchandising strategies and improving supply chain efficiency is poised to boost revenues. By optimizing product assortments and ensuring a steady flow of high-demand merchandise, the company can better meet customer preferences.
Additionally, advancements in supply chain management, including faster inventory turnover and reduced markdowns, enable Burlington to maintain competitive pricing while maximizing profitability. These improvements in operational efficiency are expected to translate into sustained revenue growth as it continues to attract value-conscious shoppers. The company's merchandising strategy plays a crucial role in its success. It focuses on a diverse selection of well-known brands in its clothing and accessories departments. This strategy not only draws in consumers looking for value but also drives the company's comparable sales growth. We expect the metric to improve 1.8% and 3.6% in fiscal 2024 and 2025, respectively. Burlington Stores is strategically expanding its store footprint. By opening new stores across diverse geographic regions, the company is increasing its market presence and accessibility to a broader customer base. This expansion not only captures new customer segments but also enhances brand visibility, fostering stronger customer loyalty and repeat business. The company remains on track to open 100 net new stores in fiscal 2024. Promising Outlook
Burlington Stores is looking ahead with ambitious targets for total sales growth and operating income in the next five years, aiming to reach approximately $16 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively. This reflects the company's strong belief in expanding its customer base, increasing market share, and leveraging opportunities in the dynamic retail sector.
The company’s ongoing efforts to enhance supply chain productivity have already shown promising results. Faster-than-expected progress in distribution center productivity and cost-saving initiatives in freight and product sourcing are expected to continue driving margin improvements. Burlington Stores expects total sales growth for fiscal 2024 to be between 8% and 10%. The company anticipates an adjusted EBIT margin increase of 40 to 60 basis points, translating to an adjusted earnings per share range of $7.35 to $7.75. Unlocking Value in Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has demonstrated robust performance in the stock market, showcasing a commendable 53.9% increase over the past year, outpacing the industry’s growth of 36.6%. This impressive performance underscores the efficacy of its strategic initiatives, which include bolstering merchandising capabilities, optimizing operations, and refining its supply chain management.
The company’s proactive approach has been validated by upward revisions in earnings estimates. Over the past 30 days, the consensus estimate for the current and the next fiscal year has risen by 3.7% and 3.2% to $7.60 and $9.33, respectively. These figures suggest growth expectations of 25.4% and 22.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels, showcasing the company’s potential and solid outlook. Similarly, sales estimates indicate a promising trajectory, forecasting year-over-year increases of 9.5% and 10.5% for the same periods, respectively. Despite the stock’s stellar performance, Burlington Stores remains attractively valued relative to industry peers. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, below the industry average of 30.89, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for value-oriented investors. Supported by a robust Value Score of B, Burlington Stores stands poised for potential appreciation, aligning with its strong growth prospects. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research 3 Picks You Can’t Miss
We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely,
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) , The Gap Inc. ( GPS Quick Quote GPS - Free Report) and DICK'S Sporting Goods ( DKS Quick Quote DKS - Free Report) . Abercrombie & Fitch, a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 10.4% and 47.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. Gap, a fashion retailer of apparel and accessories, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 202.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests a rise of 0.2% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-earlier levels. DICK'S Sporting operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. DKS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DICK’S Sporting’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies an improvement of 1.8% and 6.6%, respectively, from the prior-year numbers.
