We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Reasons to Hold FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock in Your Portfolio
FTI Consulting, Inc.’s (FCN - Free Report) price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run in the past six months. Shares of FCN have returned 7.5% against the 8.6% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Factors that Augur Well
FCN’s international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. In 2023, the company earned almost 37% of its revenues from its international businesses. The industrial and geographical diversification of its customer base (throughout the United States and internationally) helps mitigate the risk of incurring material losses.
FTI Consulting, Inc. Price
FTI Consulting, Inc. price | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote
FCN consistently rewards shareholders through share buybacks. In 2023, 2022, and 2021, the company had repurchased shares worth $21 million, $85.4 million, and $46.1 million, respectively. These initiatives instill investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share.
FTI Consulting's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 2.46 at the end of the first quarter of 2024, higher than 1.74 at the end of the preceding quarter. A current ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will easily pay off its short-term obligations.
FTI Consulting has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 27.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.22 for FCN’s 2024 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 6.6%. Earnings are expected to register 12.3% growth in 2025.
A Risk
FTI Consulting makes most of its investments in hiring highly qualified professionals and promoting and training individuals. Such investments are necessary to enhance growth and will likely benefit the company in the long term. However, escalating investments in people are likely to increase the costs incurred by FCN and dent bottom-line growth in the initial stages.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) and Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report)
Barrett Business Services carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
BBSIhas a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.6%, on average.
Charles River Associates currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.