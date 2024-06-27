FAT Brands (FAT) Widens Reach, Opens New Fazoli's in Glendale

FAT Brands Inc. ( FAT Quick Quote FAT - Free Report) continues an impressive growth trajectory as Fazoli's, one of its most popular quick-service Italian chains, opens its third location in the Phoenix area. The new Glendale restaurant, located at 5825 W. Peoria Ave., showcases a refreshed brand look and offers the chain's signature unlimited breadsticks and beloved pasta dishes. This expansion is part of FAT Brands' broader strategy to strengthen its presence in key markets. Gregg Nettleton, president of Fazoli’s, expressed pride in the rapid growth, highlighting that three new Fazoli’s have opened in Maricopa County within a year. The local franchisee, Kind Hospitality, also operates Phoenix's Native Grill & Wings, showcasing its deep understanding of the local market and community needs. The new Glendale location’s launch is a testament to FAT Brands' commitment to expanding its footprint and delivering quality dining experiences. This strategic expansion is expected to drive revenue growth and increase brand visibility in the competitive quick-service restaurant market. The opening of Fazoli’s in Glendale marks another milestone in FAT’s expansion efforts. With a solid growth strategy and a strong commitment to community engagement, FAT Brands is well-positioned for continued success and long-term profitability. Investors can look forward to more growth initiatives and community-focused endeavors from FAT Brands in the near future. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Unit Expansion Plans Bode Well
FAT Brands’ focus on unit expansion through new openings and the acquisition of additional brands and restaurants, along with the development of existing brands, has contributed to its growth trend. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company’s services were available in approximately 2,300 locations, which included opened and under-construction units, among which about 92% were franchised. The locations are spread across more than 40 countries globally and 49 U.S. states.
In fiscal first quarter of 2024, FAT Brands opened 16 new locations. The company also finalized a strategic development deal for 40 co-branded Round Table Pizza and Fatburger locations as FAT continues to witness heightened interest from its franchise partners. FAT Brands signed more than 150 development deals, which increased its development pipeline to more than 1,200 locations. Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock have lost 18% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 4.3% decline. Key Picks Wingstop Inc. ( WING Quick Quote WING - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. The stock has surged 112% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 27.5% and 36.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT Quick Quote EAT - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 213.4%, on average. EAT’s shares have risen 85.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 5% and 41.3% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. ( LOCO Quick Quote LOCO - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. LOCO’s shares have risen 5.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 3.8% and 9.9% growth, respectively, from the prior-year figures.
Image: Bigstock
FAT Brands (FAT) Widens Reach, Opens New Fazoli's in Glendale
FAT Brands Inc. (FAT - Free Report) continues an impressive growth trajectory as Fazoli's, one of its most popular quick-service Italian chains, opens its third location in the Phoenix area. The new Glendale restaurant, located at 5825 W. Peoria Ave., showcases a refreshed brand look and offers the chain's signature unlimited breadsticks and beloved pasta dishes.
This expansion is part of FAT Brands' broader strategy to strengthen its presence in key markets. Gregg Nettleton, president of Fazoli’s, expressed pride in the rapid growth, highlighting that three new Fazoli’s have opened in Maricopa County within a year. The local franchisee, Kind Hospitality, also operates Phoenix's Native Grill & Wings, showcasing its deep understanding of the local market and community needs.
The new Glendale location’s launch is a testament to FAT Brands' commitment to expanding its footprint and delivering quality dining experiences. This strategic expansion is expected to drive revenue growth and increase brand visibility in the competitive quick-service restaurant market.
The opening of Fazoli’s in Glendale marks another milestone in FAT’s expansion efforts. With a solid growth strategy and a strong commitment to community engagement, FAT Brands is well-positioned for continued success and long-term profitability. Investors can look forward to more growth initiatives and community-focused endeavors from FAT Brands in the near future.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Unit Expansion Plans Bode Well
FAT Brands’ focus on unit expansion through new openings and the acquisition of additional brands and restaurants, along with the development of existing brands, has contributed to its growth trend. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company’s services were available in approximately 2,300 locations, which included opened and under-construction units, among which about 92% were franchised. The locations are spread across more than 40 countries globally and 49 U.S. states.
In fiscal first quarter of 2024, FAT Brands opened 16 new locations. The company also finalized a strategic development deal for 40 co-branded Round Table Pizza and Fatburger locations as FAT continues to witness heightened interest from its franchise partners. FAT Brands signed more than 150 development deals, which increased its development pipeline to more than 1,200 locations.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock have lost 18% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 4.3% decline.
Key Picks
Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. The stock has surged 112% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 27.5% and 36.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 213.4%, on average. EAT’s shares have risen 85.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 5% and 41.3% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. LOCO’s shares have risen 5.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 3.8% and 9.9% growth, respectively, from the prior-year figures.