Boston Scientific (BSX) DBS Programming Software Gets CE Mark

Boston Scientific, Inc. ( BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) recently obtained a CE Mark on the Vercise Neural Navigator 5 Software with STIMVIEW XT technology. When used as an element of the Vercise Genus Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems, it can provide clinicians with simple and actionable data for efficient programming to treat Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor and dystonia.
The latest development comes as a significant boost for the company’s Neuromodulation business. In July 2023, the software had received the FDA’s approval.
The Vercise Neural Navigator 5 Software, featuring the STIMVIEW XT technology, is the newest addition to the fully integrated portfolio of image-guided programming solutions for Boston Scientific DBS Systems. Developed in partnership with leading software-driven medical technology company, Brainlab, these tools have demonstrated a 56% reduction in programming time and offer real-time visualization and stimulation of each person’s unique brain anatomy.
The software includes an improved user interface that displays patient data in a simplified format and gives clinicians access to advanced settings for increased therapy delivery. Its design enables more flexibility to better manage the evolving needs of individual patients at any stage of their condition.
Boston Scientific focuses on creating tools that positively impact physicians and people with neurological conditions. The Vercise Neural Navigator 5 Software enhances the efficiency of DBS therapy, simplifying a usual time-consuming procedure. This enables hospitals and clinicians to free up capacity for more value-added tasks and improve patient care.
Industry Prospects Per a research report, the DBS devices market was valued at $1.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% by 2030.
Some key factors fueling the market growth include the rising geriatric population, the introduction of technologically advanced products, growing product demand as add-on therapy, rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as migraine and epilepsy, and the presence of highly unmet medical needs in these disease segments.
Progress in the Neuromodulation Business
In the first quarter of 2024, Neuromodulation sales grew 10% operationally, including high-single digits growth in the brain franchise. The addition of Relievant Medsystems, Inc. has been impactful, with the business continuing to perform well through steady expansion of payer coverage. Sales from its novel Intracept procedure are likely to witness a 50% uptick in 2024.
Furthermore, Boston Scientific received the FDA’s approval for an expanded indication of the WaveWriter SCS Systems for treating non-surgical back pain. The expanded indication is backed by positive one-year data from the SOLIS (SCS as an Option for Chronic Low Back and/or Leg Pain Instead of Surgery) randomized control trial. Per the late-breaking data, 90% of patients treated with the WaveWriter SCS reported significant pain relief of 50% or greater at three-month intervals. At one year, 84% of patients treated with the WaveWriter Systems reported 50% or greater pain relief and improved participation in daily activities, with a mean 25-point reduction in disability as measured by the Oswestry Disability Index.
In the past year, Boston Scientific shares have risen 44.9% against the industry's decline of 1.8%.
Boston Scientific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
