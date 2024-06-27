Logitech’s ( LOGI Quick Quote LOGI - Free Report) brand, Logitech G, is one of the largest players in the Gaming Accessories Market. LOGI is continuously capitalizing on its market leadership in this space by pursuing innovation and expanding its product lines.
Logitech (LOGI) Expands Its Gaming Portfolio With New Keyboard
Logitech’s (LOGI - Free Report) brand, Logitech G, is one of the largest players in the Gaming Accessories Market. LOGI is continuously capitalizing on its market leadership in this space by pursuing innovation and expanding its product lines.
Recently, Logitech G launched the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard with a low-profile design. It offers a comfortable typing experience due to its sleek design requiring no wrist rest or support.
The keyboard also features a sound-dampening foam layer. It also comes with pre-lubricated switches, built-in stabilizers and KEYCONTROL technology for endless customization and fine-tuning. Logitech has also incorporated the latest technologies, including LIGHTSPEED Wireless Pairing and LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting.
Logitech's year-to-date share price performance has been marked by significant volatility, reflecting broader market fluctuations. The stock has gained 3.1% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry’s decline of 22.4%.
Logitech Benefits From Its Innovative Portfolio
Besides the gaming space, Logitech is also expanding its market share in the consumer electronic accessories space by launching innovative products, including the fastest-performing mouse and keyboard switches, wireless mouse with the longest battery and multi-device keyboards. The broader consumer electronic accessories market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.68% from 2021 to 2032, according to the Business Insights Research report.
So far in 2024, LOGI has stormed the webcam market with its products, including MX Brio/MX Brio 705 for Business, Mevo Core 4K camera and an AI-powered USB conference camera named MeetUp 2.
For the office electronic accessories market, Logitech introduced the Casa Pop-Up Desk, Signature Slim K950, Slim Combo and Slim Combo for Business keyboards. Moreover, the company dedicated a whole lineup of products for Apple’s (AAPL - Free Report) Mac under the name Logi for Mac products.
Logitech has improved the performance of its product lineup with Mac OS and iPadOS with dedicated macOS keyboards for the Apple ecosystem. The products that Logitech claims to seamlessly work with Apple’s Mac include MX Anywhere 3S, MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys Mini and Ergo Series Wave Keys.
Throughout 2023 and 2024, Logitech has successfully certified its peripherals to operate seamlessly with the products and programs of industry giants like Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Intel (INTC - Free Report) through their certifications.
Logitech certified its peripherals, including Sight AI Camera, from Microsoft Teams. LOGI also verified its mouse and keyboard for Intel Evo laptops that meet strict requirements for reliability, interoperability and security.
Conclusion
Logitech is on a recovery path from the post-pandemic downturn. The company’s growth is supported by a recovery in the personal computers market.
The recovery in this space will provide further growth momentum to Logitech, as PCs are the main sales booster for computer peripheral products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of LOGI’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward from $4.07 to $4.28 in the past 60 days.
Logitech’s innovative product lineup and strategic partnerships make it a compelling investment option. Its ability to adapt to changing market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities ensures that it remains a leader in the tech peripherals space.
Additionally, Logitech sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Growth Score of B at present. Per Zacks’ proprietary methodology, stocks with a combination of a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of A or B offer solid investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.