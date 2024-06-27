Keysight (KEYS) Automates 5G Field Testing Process for Samsung

Keysight Technologies Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) recently announced that Samsung Semiconductor India Research has opted to deploy Keysight’s Signaling Field-To-Lab test automation solution in its Bengaluru lab in India. As 5G network coverage expands, delivering a high-quality experience to consumers is crucial. It demands swift detection and resolution of issues reported from the field. However, inaccurate and incomplete field logs often make the procedure time-consuming and error-prone. Additionally, emulating complex real-world scenarios to craft a solution is a challenging endeavor. Keysight’s comprehensive, end-to-end 5G wireless protocol signaling solution addresses these issues. It automates the analysis of 5G, 4G, and IMS field logs and provides precise emulation of field scenarios in the lab as test scripts. Built on the 5G Protocol R&D Toolset, this solution adeptly handles a wide array of real-world scenarios, including voice/data calls, handovers, 5G to 4G mobility, and carrier aggregation for different deployments ranging from single SIM, dual SIM and dual connectivity. The intelligent test automation eliminates the burden of analyzing logs or creating test cases for engineers and enables them to focus on resolving field issues. In a nutshell, it accelerates the whole process while ensuring reliability and cost-effectiveness. In a rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape, Keysight’s solution is a game changer for mobile operators, device makers and chip manufacturers looking to elevate the quality of experience for end users. Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. The company’s 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer affordable test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, Keysight’s efforts in other emerging growth markets, like the Internet of Things (IoT) and high-speed data centers, bode well for the top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augur well in the long haul. The stock has declined 15.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 5.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
