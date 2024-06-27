Nordstrom (JWN) Prepares to Open a Rack Store in Houston

Nordstrom, Inc. ( JWN Quick Quote JWN - Free Report) is set to open a Nordstrom Rack store in Houston in spring 2025. The upcoming 30,000-square-foot store will be located in the Westchase Shopping Center, a prominent retail destination featuring major retailers, such as Whole Foods and Target. Managed by Kimco Realty, the shopping center is strategically positioned on Westheimer Road near the Sam Houston Tollway, making it a convenient spot for shoppers in the region. This expansion aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and improve accessibility for customers in key areas. The new store aims to enhance customer convenience by offering services such as online order pickup from Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, along with easy return options, simplifying the shopping experience for customers. The company looks forward to serving customers in the Houston market with a wide range of great brands at attractive prices. Also, this addition of Nordstrom Rack to the Westchase Shopping Center is anticipated to increase the shopping center's appeal and attract more visitors. The iconic brand and high-quality fashion offerings are expected to be an excellent addition to the current retail mix at the center.
Nordstrom Rack, the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, plays a key role in the company’s Closer to You strategy, which aims to provide a seamless and interconnected shopping experience across physical stores and digital platforms.
Nordstrom Rack offers significant discounts of up to 70 percent on apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands available at Nordstrom stores. Additionally, the store provides core services, such as online order pickup and easy returns, with alterations available at select locations. Expansion in Texas
This new Houston location is part of a broader expansion plan in Texas. Nordstrom is also planning to open two more locations in San Antonio and Houston this fall. The company currently operates eight Nordstrom stores and 21 Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas, employing approximately 4,000 people statewide. This expansion highlights JWN’s commitment to increasing its physical footprint and economic impacts in the region.
Wrapping Up
The new Nordstrom Rack store in Houston is set to offer customers a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, featuring a wide range of high-quality products at substantial discounts. The strategic location in Westchase Shopping Center, combined with the company’s focus on customer service, is expected to make this new store a popular destination for Houston shoppers.
