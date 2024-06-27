Workday (WDAY) Solution Enhances HR Process of Federal Agency

Workday Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) recently announced that a major U.S. federal agency has successfully deployed the Workday Government Cloud to modernize its human resource process. In this venture, Workday has collaborated with Groundswell, a systems integrator focused on modern ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and low-code solutions for federal agencies. Several U.S. Govt enterprises are struggling with a multitude of challenges in their HR system. Amid an aging workforce and changing demographics, identification and incorporation of the right person to eliminate skill gaps has become absolutely vital. However, the use of outdated legacy systems and a slow bureaucratic process delay the hiring process and also hinder the productivity of the existing workforce. In response, federal agencies are seeking to replace legacy ERP systems with more advanced and agile solutions. Workday boasts a comprehensive human resource management product suite to match these demands. Workday Government Cloud enables staff members to access and manage their own data, reducing dependency on HR personnel and fostering decentralized decision-making. It also provides managers with greater visibility that facilitates improved evaluation of workforce maps, retention risks, skill shortages, productivity issues and more. Workday Government Cloud solution has been implemented by around 35 federal and government clients worldwide. The solution is also gaining solid traction in the United States, with the Defense Intelligence Agency recently selecting Workday to streamline its HR processes. This emerging trend of HR process modernization among govt customers boasts strong potential for Workday thanks to its robust solution suite compliant with the requirements of Federal clients. Workday’s revenue growth continues to be driven by high demand for its Human Capital Management solution. However, It is expanding its portfolio beyond core HCM solutions into the financial domain and is customizing them for diverse industries and verticals, such as education, the public and financial services, among others. This has helped the company witness strong renewals and expand its customer base as enterprises aim to consolidate spend and improve efficiency levels. This augurs well for the long-term growth of the company. The stock has lost 3% in the past year against the industry's growth of 32.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Workday carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Workday (WDAY) Solution Enhances HR Process of Federal Agency
Workday Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) recently announced that a major U.S. federal agency has successfully deployed the Workday Government Cloud to modernize its human resource process. In this venture, Workday has collaborated with Groundswell, a systems integrator focused on modern ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and low-code solutions for federal agencies.
Several U.S. Govt enterprises are struggling with a multitude of challenges in their HR system. Amid an aging workforce and changing demographics, identification and incorporation of the right person to eliminate skill gaps has become absolutely vital. However, the use of outdated legacy systems and a slow bureaucratic process delay the hiring process and also hinder the productivity of the existing workforce.
In response, federal agencies are seeking to replace legacy ERP systems with more advanced and agile solutions. Workday boasts a comprehensive human resource management product suite to match these demands. Workday Government Cloud enables staff members to access and manage their own data, reducing dependency on HR personnel and fostering decentralized decision-making. It also provides managers with greater visibility that facilitates improved evaluation of workforce maps, retention risks, skill shortages, productivity issues and more.
Workday Government Cloud solution has been implemented by around 35 federal and government clients worldwide. The solution is also gaining solid traction in the United States, with the Defense Intelligence Agency recently selecting Workday to streamline its HR processes. This emerging trend of HR process modernization among govt customers boasts strong potential for Workday thanks to its robust solution suite compliant with the requirements of Federal clients.
Workday’s revenue growth continues to be driven by high demand for its Human Capital Management solution. However, It is expanding its portfolio beyond core HCM solutions into the financial domain and is customizing them for diverse industries and verticals, such as education, the public and financial services, among others. This has helped the company witness strong renewals and expand its customer base as enterprises aim to consolidate spend and improve efficiency levels. This augurs well for the long-term growth of the company.
The stock has lost 3% in the past year against the industry's growth of 32.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Workday carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
