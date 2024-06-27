U.S. Bancorp's (USB) Arm Launches New Cloud Payments Interface

U.S. Bancorp’s ( USB Quick Quote USB - Free Report) wholly-owned subsidiary, Elavon, recently launched the Elavon Cloud Payments Interface. This is an innovative Application Programming Interface (API), which is intended to simplify managing digital and in-person payment experiences for hotels and other entities related to hospitality. The new Payments Interface integrates payments seamlessly and securely for its guests and business clients. The cloud-based system allows guests to pay anywhere and anytime while ensuring that payment data is protected. This cloud-based system enables third-party payment providers and grows payments for hospitality firms in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, all while remaining Payment Card Industry compliant. Elavon Cloud Payments Interface offers several benefits to business owners and franchisees. It covers the complete journey of the guests, right from payment of booking reservations to checking out. Transactions and updates are reflected in real-time across Property Management Systems and Point of Sale devices. The system fully supports contactless and mobile payments. Additionally, the RESTful API allows smooth integration of cloud-based software tools for accepting payments and ensuring compatibility between different tools. Also, it supports integration with third-party payment providers and uses cloud functionality to expand to new locations and devices without major investments or infrastructure adjustments. Additionally, Elavon Cloud Payments Interface offers enhanced security by providing a powerful array of fraud prevention capabilities from the outset of installation. Pari Sawant, global chief product officer at Elavon, said, “Elavon Cloud Payments Interface helps continue digital transformation across the hospitality industry by enhancing guest experiences, streamlining operations, and providing real-time safe and secure data synchronization. This lets us focus on the payment and allows our merchants to focus on delivering exceptional service.” Shares of USB have lost 9.9% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 12.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
M&T Bank Corporation ( MTB Quick Quote MTB - Free Report) expanded its utilization of the nCino platform and integrated the latter’s continuous credit monitoring solution into its operations. MTB has been a long-standing customer of nCino. The company ramped up its use of nCino’s Continuous Credit Monitoring Solution, powered by nIQ, which uses Rich Data Co’s AI decisioning platform. This solution specializes in streamlining potential warnings and customer reviews and helps uncover new and lower-risk lending opportunities. In the same month, Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB Quick Quote FITB - Free Report) , in collaboration with Bottomline, launched Enhanced Payables, a new payment platform powered by the latter’s business payments network, Paymode-X. Enhanced Payables integrates Bottomline’s industry-leading business payments technology and FITB's wide-ranging banking services to offer customers a diverse range of payment modes. With this new service, customers can streamline their payment processes, efficiently manage their cash flow and finally boost overall efficiency. According to Bottomline's data, more than half of the businesses that use the network have successfully reduced their processing costs by 50%. Additionally, eight out of 10 businesses have already increased their earned rebates on accounts payable by 50%.
U.S. Bancorp's (USB) Arm Launches New Cloud Payments Interface
U.S. Bancorp’s (USB - Free Report) wholly-owned subsidiary, Elavon, recently launched the Elavon Cloud Payments Interface. This is an innovative Application Programming Interface (API), which is intended to simplify managing digital and in-person payment experiences for hotels and other entities related to hospitality.
The new Payments Interface integrates payments seamlessly and securely for its guests and business clients. The cloud-based system allows guests to pay anywhere and anytime while ensuring that payment data is protected.
This cloud-based system enables third-party payment providers and grows payments for hospitality firms in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, all while remaining Payment Card Industry compliant.
Elavon Cloud Payments Interface offers several benefits to business owners and franchisees. It covers the complete journey of the guests, right from payment of booking reservations to checking out. Transactions and updates are reflected in real-time across Property Management Systems and Point of Sale devices. The system fully supports contactless and mobile payments.
Additionally, the RESTful API allows smooth integration of cloud-based software tools for accepting payments and ensuring compatibility between different tools. Also, it supports integration with third-party payment providers and uses cloud functionality to expand to new locations and devices without major investments or infrastructure adjustments.
Additionally, Elavon Cloud Payments Interface offers enhanced security by providing a powerful array of fraud prevention capabilities from the outset of installation.
Pari Sawant, global chief product officer at Elavon, said, “Elavon Cloud Payments Interface helps continue digital transformation across the hospitality industry by enhancing guest experiences, streamlining operations, and providing real-time safe and secure data synchronization. This lets us focus on the payment and allows our merchants to focus on delivering exceptional service.”
Shares of USB have lost 9.9% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 12.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
At present, USB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Finance Stocks Investing in Technology
In May 2024, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB - Free Report) expanded its utilization of the nCino platform and integrated the latter’s continuous credit monitoring solution into its operations.
MTB has been a long-standing customer of nCino. The company ramped up its use of nCino’s Continuous Credit Monitoring Solution, powered by nIQ, which uses Rich Data Co’s AI decisioning platform. This solution specializes in streamlining potential warnings and customer reviews and helps uncover new and lower-risk lending opportunities.
In the same month, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) , in collaboration with Bottomline, launched Enhanced Payables, a new payment platform powered by the latter’s business payments network, Paymode-X. Enhanced Payables integrates Bottomline’s industry-leading business payments technology and FITB's wide-ranging banking services to offer customers a diverse range of payment modes.
With this new service, customers can streamline their payment processes, efficiently manage their cash flow and finally boost overall efficiency. According to Bottomline's data, more than half of the businesses that use the network have successfully reduced their processing costs by 50%. Additionally, eight out of 10 businesses have already increased their earned rebates on accounts payable by 50%.