AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi Meets Study Goal in Bladder Cancer

AstraZeneca ( AZN Quick Quote AZN - Free Report) announced positive results from the phase III NIAGARA study, which evaluated Imfinzi in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
Study participants who were enrolled in the NIAGARA study were randomized to receive Imfinzi plus chemotherapy or chemotherapy alone before cystectomy (bladder removal surgery), followed by Imfinzi or no further treatment after surgery.
The study achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in its primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) and the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Treatment with the Imfinzi-chemotherapy regimen improved survival and reduced the rate at which patients experience disease recurrence or progression. The safety profile of this combination was also safe and well-tolerated by study participants.
A type of bladder cancer, MBIC, occurs when cancer cells spread into or through the bladder wall's muscle layer. Management estimates that MBIC accounts for nearly 25% of all bladder cancer cases. Though the current standard of care (SoC) for MBIC patients includes neoadjuvant chemotherapy and radical cystectomy, nearly half of the patients who receive SoC still experience disease recurrence or progression.
However, AstraZeneca did not provide any numerical data supporting these results. Management intends to discuss the above results with regulatory authorities and also present the same at a future medical meeting.
If approved, this will be the first approval for Imfinzi in the bladder cancer indication. The drug is approved for multiple cancer indications, including three in lung cancer, one in biliary tract cancer, and one in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Earlier this month, the FDA
approved a combination regimen of Imfinzi plus chemotherapy to treat adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.
Imfinzi is a key revenue driver for AZN’s oncology portfolio, having generated sales worth $1.11 billion in the first quarter of 2024, up 33% year over year at constant exchange rates. The demand for the drug is being driven by increased use in recent launches like biliary tract and HCC cancers and rising patient demand across lung cancer indications.
The drug is also being studied for multiple cancer indications, either alone or in combination with other regimens, including phase III studies in earlier settings in lung cancer, early-stage gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer and liver cancer, among others.
In a separate press release, AstraZeneca reported disappointing results from a late-stage study that was sponsored by the Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG). This study, which evaluated Imfinzi in certain patients with early-stage (IB-IIIA) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), failed to achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS).
AstraZeneca is focused on strengthening its oncology business strengthening its oncology product portfolio through label expansions of existing products and progressing oncology pipeline candidates. Oncology sales now comprise around 40% of AstraZeneca‘s total revenues and rose 17% in 2021, 19% in 2022 and 21% in 2023. This strong oncology performance was driven by medicines such as Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Calquence, and Enhertu (in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo). Management intends to develop a treatment for every form of cancer.
