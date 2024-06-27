Bayer's (BAYRY) AskBio Advances Parkinson Disease Study

Bayer ( BAYRY Quick Quote BAYRY - Free Report) announced that its wholly owned and independently operating subsidiary, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), initiated recruitment in the mid-stage study REGENERATE-PD.
REGENERATE-PD is a phase II study evaluating the efficacy and safety of AB-1005, an investigational adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2) glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) gene therapy for the treatment of moderate-stage Parkinson’s disease.
Subjects will receive either bilateral image-guided infusion of AAV2-GDNF into the putamen, single dose (active treatment arm) or bilateral partial burr/twist holes (control arm). The trial will include an estimated 87 subjects with study sites located in the United States, the UK and Europe.
Enrolment will initially begin in the United States and eventually move on to other sites.
The decision to advance the candidate to phase II followed encouraging results from the phase Ib study and the presentation of 18-month data at the American Association of Neurology meeting in April.
In January, AskBio reported that the phase Ib study achieved its primary endpoint, which was to evaluate the safety of a one-time bilateral delivery of AB-1005 directly to the putamen.
The experimental gene therapy was well tolerated with no serious adverse events that were considered related to AB-1005 in all 11 patients at 18 months.
Per the Parkinson’s Foundation, more than 10 million people suffer from Parkinson’s disease globally.
Bayer expects AB-1005 to have a transformative impact on the treatment of Parkinson’s disease patients.
AskBio is a fully integrated gene therapy, with a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neuromuscular, central nervous system, cardiovascular and metabolic disease indications with a clinical-stage pipeline that includes therapeutics for congestive heart failure, Huntington’s disease, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, multiple system atrophy, Parkinson’s disease and Pompe disease.
AskBio is assessing GDNF therapy beyond Parkinson’s disease. It is currently enrolling patients with the parkinsonian subtype of multiple system atrophy (MSA-P) in a phase I study to assess the preliminary safety, tolerability and efficacy of GDNF therapy for this rapidly progressing condition.
Bayer acquired Asklepios BioPharmaceutical in 2020 to advance the establishment of a cell and gene therapy platform.
Last month, Bayer and its wholly owned, independently operating subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics, announced that BlueRock’s investigational cell therapy, bemdaneprocel, has been granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of
Parkinson’s disease.
Pipeline setbacks and regulatory setbacks have weighed on the stock in recent times. Bayer’s pipeline needs to deliver amid current circumstances.
The late-stage study, OCEANIC-AF, investigating asundexian compared with direct oral anticoagulant Eliquis (apixaban) in patients with atrial fibrillation and at risk for stroke, was stopped early due to the lack of efficacy. This was a major setback, given the candidate’s potential.
Nonetheless, the company had earlier announced positive top-line results of the phase III study, OASIS 3, evaluating the efficacy and long-term safety of pipeline candidate elinzanetant compared to placebo.
Elinzanetant, a dual neurokinin-1,3 (NK-1,3) receptor antagonist, is in late-stage clinical development for the non-hormonal treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause, administered orally once daily.
The company plans to submit data from a number of studies to health authorities for approval of marketing authorizations of elinzanetant for the treatment of moderate to severe VMS associated with menopause.
