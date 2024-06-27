Back to top

Image: Bigstock

H. B. Fuller (FUL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

H. B. Fuller (FUL - Free Report) reported $917.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $910.82 million, representing a surprise of +0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how H. B. Fuller performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $393.11 million compared to the $398.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives: $150.48 million compared to the $149.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives: $373.52 million versus $358.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives: $68.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.14 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives: $22.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.90 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $65.22 million compared to the $70.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate Unallocated: $0.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$2.43 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for H. B. Fuller here>>>

Shares of H. B. Fuller have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise