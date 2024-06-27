We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $29.43, indicating a +0.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.49%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect GigaCloud Technology Inc. to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.78%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $272.5 million, reflecting a 77.95% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.25 per share and a revenue of $1.15 billion, demonstrating changes of +41.3% and +63.18%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.48, so one might conclude that GigaCloud Technology Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 63, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.