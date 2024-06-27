We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) reached $74.90, with a +0.96% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.49%.
The company's stock has climbed by 6.55% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.54, signifying a 34.94% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.6 billion, indicating a 19.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.66 per share and a revenue of $15.79 billion, representing changes of +22.06% and +21.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.6. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.56.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.