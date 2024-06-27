We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $46.03, demonstrating a +0.66% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.49%.
Shares of the industrial products supplier witnessed a loss of 7.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DXP Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.49% lower. At present, DXP Enterprises boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, DXP Enterprises is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.95.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.