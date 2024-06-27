Why Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw Nu Holdings Ltd. (
NU Quick Quote NU - Free Report) ending at $12.68, denoting a +1.44% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.49%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.63% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 1.2% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. On that day, Nu Holdings Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.9 billion, indicating a 55.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
NU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $12.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +70.83% and +52.56%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.23% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.48, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.43.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
