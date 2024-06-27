We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) standing at $14.21, reflecting a -0.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.
The oil and gas company's stock has dropped by 6.23% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Petrobras in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.86, showcasing a 4.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.66 billion, up 7.31% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $98.78 billion, indicating changes of -15.31% and -3.54%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.98% lower. Petrobras presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Petrobras is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.22.
Meanwhile, PBR's PEG ratio is currently 0.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry stood at 0.58 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.