Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $9.67, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.49%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 1.77% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.22% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $404 million, up 685.51% from the year-ago period.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.01% and +569.51%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.74% increase. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.93.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.