Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Airbnb, Inc. (
ABNB Quick Quote ABNB - Free Report) reached $150, with a -0.6% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.49%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.65% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.91, reflecting a 7.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.75 billion, indicating a 10.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.65 per share and a revenue of $11.25 billion, demonstrating changes of -35.77% and +13.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.47. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.5 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that ABNB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Content industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.52.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 171, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) reached $150, with a -0.6% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.49%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.65% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.91, reflecting a 7.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.75 billion, indicating a 10.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.65 per share and a revenue of $11.25 billion, demonstrating changes of -35.77% and +13.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.47. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.5 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that ABNB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Content industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.52.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 171, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.