Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $153.58, indicating a -0.14% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.
The oil refiner's stock has dropped by 5.98% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.91, indicating a 9.07% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.38 billion, down 0.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.09 per share and revenue of $135.13 billion, which would represent changes of -31.37% and -6.66%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.61% lower within the past month. Valero Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Valero Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.5.
Also, we should mention that VLO has a PEG ratio of 1.5. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.69.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.