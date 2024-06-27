We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed at $24.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.62% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.
Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 10.46% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.80, showcasing a 70.21% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $326.05 million, indicating a 36.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, indicating changes of +103.8% and +38.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.49 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.