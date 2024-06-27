Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (
ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $442.56, demonstrating a +0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.49%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 18, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 7.75% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.97 billion, reflecting a 12.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.26 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, signifying shifts of +9.63% and +12.46%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.68. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.22.
One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $442.56, demonstrating a +0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.49%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 18, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 7.75% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.97 billion, reflecting a 12.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.26 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, signifying shifts of +9.63% and +12.46%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.68. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.22.
One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.