Jefferies (JEF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended May 2024, Jefferies (
JEF Quick Quote JEF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.66 billion, up 59.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +6.35%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Jefferies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues: $156.52 million compared to the $145.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +167% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Asset Management- Other investments, inclusive of net interest: $122.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $105.55 million. Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return: $32.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Allocated net interest: -$16 million versus -$15.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +94.4% change. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets: $691.27 million versus $574.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.4% change. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities: $407.09 million versus $314.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.7% change. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Fixed income: $284.18 million versus $259.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory: $283.90 million compared to the $336.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Other investment banking: $64.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +272.6%. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking: $803.18 million compared to the $796.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +57.5% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting: $205.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $193.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +128.6%. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting: $249.19 million versus $207.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +67.9% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Jefferies here>>>
Shares of Jefferies have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
