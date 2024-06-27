We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Jumia Technologies (JMIA - Free Report) reached $7.28, with a +1.39% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Jumia Technologies will be of great interest to investors.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $208.18 million, representing changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Right now, Jumia Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.