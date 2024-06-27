Camtek (CAMT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Camtek (
CAMT Quick Quote CAMT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $117.76, indicating a +1.78% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.
The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's stock has climbed by 7.21% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Camtek in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.65, marking a 44.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $101.45 million, reflecting a 37.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
CAMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $409.15 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.16% and +29.73%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Camtek is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Camtek has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.26 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.03 for its industry.
It's also important to note that CAMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.21.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Camtek (CAMT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
