Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) ending at $60.67, denoting a +0.03% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.
Shares of the agribusiness giant witnessed a loss of 0.39% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 0.93% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Archer Daniels Midland is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.24 billion, down 7.75% from the prior-year quarter.
ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $89.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.48% and -5.05%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. At present, Archer Daniels Midland boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.08 for its industry.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.