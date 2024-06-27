We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Buyback Bonanza: 3 Companies Scooping Up Shares
Stock buybacks, or share repurchase programs, are commonly executed by companies to boost shareholder value.
A stock buyback occurs when a company purchases outstanding shares of its stock. In its simplest form, buybacks represent companies essentially re-investing in themselves.
In 2024, several companies – Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) , lululemon (LULU - Free Report) , and NetApp (NTAP - Free Report) – have recently unveiled repurchase programs. Let’s take a closer look at each.
Caterpillar
Construction heavyweight Caterpillar recently unveiled a sizable $20 billion buyback, representing nearly 13% of shares outstanding. Shares have modestly lagged in 2024, gaining 12% compared to the S&P 500’s 16% climb.
Nonetheless, the earnings estimate revisions trend for its current fiscal year has remained bullish, up 18% over the last year to $21.84 per share.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Lululemon
Apparel favorite LULU recently unveiled a $1 billion buyback, reflecting 2.5% of outstanding shares. Shares have lagged considerably in 2024, losing more than 40% in value.
Still, the company’s sales growth can’t be overlooked, with the company posting double-digit percentage year-over-year in each of its last ten releases. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NetApp
NetApp provides enterprise storage, data management software, and hardware products and services. NTAP recently announced an additional $1 billion in buybacks, reflecting 4% of its outstanding shares.
The company’s earnings outlook has shifted bullish amid the AI frenzy, enjoying positive earnings estimate revisions across the board.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
A common way that companies amplify shareholder value is through implementing share buybacks. They can provide a nice confidence boost for investors, indicating that the company is utilizing excess cash and can help put in a floor for shares.
And recently, all companies above – Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) , lululemon (LULU - Free Report) , and NetApp (NTAP - Free Report) – unveiled additional or fresh buyback programs.