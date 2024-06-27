3 BlackRock Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

BlackRock, founded in 1988 and based in New York, is known as an investment firm providing services such as investment management, advisory services, and risk management. Operating in 30 countries with 70 offices, BlackRock has a net inflow of $1.8 trillion. All these factors make BlackRock a dependable choice for investments.
Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify one's portfolio without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more:
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three Blackrock mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund ( MDBAX Quick Quote MDBAX - Free Report) invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in large-cap equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to such securities. MDBAX advisors primarily choose to invest in equity securities of undervalued companies.
Tony DeSpirito has been the lead manager of MDBAX since Nov 15, 2019. Most of the fund’s exposure wasin companies like Wells Fargo (3.5%), Citi Group (3.4%) and The Kraft Heinz Co (3%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
MDBAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 6.6% and 11.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.79%. MDBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Core Fund ( MDLRX Quick Quote MDLRX - Free Report) invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in large-cap equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics. MDLRX advisors generally invest in common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities with characteristics similar to the stocks listed on the Russell 1000 Index.
Raffaele Savi has been the lead manager of MDLRX since Jun 11, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure wasin companies like Microsoft (7.8%), Apple (6.6%) and Amazon.com (5%) as of Feb 29, 2024.
MDLRX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 8.1% and 14.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.73%. MDLRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Inv ( PCBAX Quick Quote PCBAX - Free Report) seeks long-term capital appreciation by using a macro asset allocation strategy, investing different percentages of its portfolio in global stocks, bonds, money market instruments, cash and foreign currencies. The advisor may choose to invest in common stocks, preferred stocks and depositary receipts.
Philip J. Green has been the lead manager of PCBAX since Dec 31, 2006. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Microsoft (4%), Apple (3.6%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (2%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
PCBAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 4.9% and 4.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.07%. PCBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
