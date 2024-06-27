See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
DFA US Small Cap Institutional (DFSTX - Free Report) : 0.28% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. DFSTX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11.88% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Columbia Small Cap Value I Class A (CSMIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.26%. Management fee: 0.81%. CSMIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.72% over the last five years.
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (TRBCX - Free Report) : 0.7% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. TRBCX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.23% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.