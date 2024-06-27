Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Walgreens (WBA) Q3 Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) reported $36.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was -5.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Walgreens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $28.50 billion compared to the $27.89 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. Healthcare: $2.13 billion compared to the $2.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- International: $5.73 billion versus $5.74 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $501 million versus $620.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$42 million versus -$57.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Healthcare: -$22 million versus -$48.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- International: $175 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $190.99 million.
Shares of Walgreens have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

