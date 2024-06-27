Back to top

Acuity Brands (AYI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Acuity Brands (AYI - Free Report) reported $968.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $4.15 for the same period compares to $3.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.10, the EPS surprise was +1.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Acuity Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$6.10 million compared to the -$7.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL): $898.50 million compared to the $918.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG): $75.70 million versus $76.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
  • Adjusted operating profit- Intelligent Spaces Group: $17.30 million versus $14.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating profit- Acuity Brands Lighting: $162.10 million versus $161.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Acuity Brands have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

