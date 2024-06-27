Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Lindsay (LNN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) reported $139.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.4%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.44 million, representing a surprise of -8.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lindsay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- International: $46.61 million versus $55.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31% change.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- North America: $68.24 million versus $72.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
  • Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment: $24.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment: $114.84 million compared to the $127.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.5% year over year.
  • Operating income- Irrigation Segment: $19.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.69 million.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$5.86 million versus -$6.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Infrastructure Segment: $6.28 million compared to the $4.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lindsay here>>>

Shares of Lindsay have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lindsay Corporation (LNN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise