Air Products (APD) Commences Expansion at Missouri Facility

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. ( APD Quick Quote APD - Free Report) recently had a ground-breaking ceremony at the site of a $70 million expansion of its Missouri Manufacturing and Logistics Centre in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis, MO. The investment, which is Air Products Membrane Solutions' largest ever, is supported by rising product demand for biogas and hydrogen recovery applications, as well as customer need for nitrogen in the aerospace industry and greener fuels in the maritime sector. The new manufacturing facility is expected to start production by the end of 2025 with the addition of 30 full-time workers. Currently, approximately 170 people work at the St. Louis facility. This expansion builds on a prior $10 million investment made in 2023 to expand manufacturing capacity at the existing facility. Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in hollow fiber membrane separators and onsite gas-generating systems. APD develops, engineers, manufactures and markets a comprehensive line of PRISM Membrane Separators, Marine Systems and Engineered-to-Order Systems to protect people and property at sea, on land and in the air. Air Products' systems are also intended to generate more sustainable energy sources and increase productivity across a wide range of industries and applications. Air Products Membrane Solutions' primary offerings are PRISM Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, Engineered-to-Order Systems and Global Service and Support. Shares of APD have lost 9.5% over the past year compared with its industry's 6.9% decline.
Air Products, in its fiscal second quarter, said that it continues to expect fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $12.20-$12.50, indicating 6-9% growth from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $3-$3.05.
Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
