Stratasys (SSYS) Tests 3D Printed Models in Orthopedic Oncology

Stratasys ( SSYS Quick Quote SSYS - Free Report) and Ricoh USA, Inc. have announced the commencement of a clinical study to evaluate the efficacy of 3D printed anatomical models in preoperative planning and tumor excision. This innovative approach aims to challenge the current standard of care, which relies solely on CT or MRI imaging. The study, which enrolled its first patient recently, will compare surgical outcomes between two groups, one using 3D printed models alongside traditional imaging for planning and another using imaging alone. The research team anticipates improvements in several key areas, including reduced blood loss, shorter operating times and decreased risk of procedural complications. The use of 3D printed models in preoperative planning offers multiple benefits for both medical practitioners and patients. For surgeons, these models provide a tangible, life-size representation of patient anatomy, allowing for more informed and efficient surgical planning. This approach could be particularly valuable in complex procedures, potentially leading to more precise tumor excisions and reducing the chances of positive margins. From a patient perspective, the availability of accurate 3D models may enhance communication about planned procedures, potentially leading to improved outcomes and faster recovery times. The prospective and multi-center randomized controlled study is set to run for 12 months and will involve up to 150 subjects across three sites. Two prestigious institutions have already committed to participating, namely The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Corewell Health in Michigan. As the healthcare industry continues to seek innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes, the collaboration between Stratasys and Ricoh USA marks a significant step forward. The results of this study could not only transform orthopedic oncology practices but also accelerate the integration of 3D printing technologies across various medical specialties. As the trial progresses, it will be crucial to monitor its outcomes and their potential impact on both patient care and the medical technology market. Stratasys Faces Stiff Competition in the Growing Medical 3D Printing Market
As Stratasys embarks on its groundbreaking clinical study in orthopedic oncology, the company finds itself in an increasingly competitive medical 3D printing landscape. This sector has seen rapid growth and innovation in recent years, with several key players like
3D Systems ( DDD Quick Quote DDD - Free Report) , EnvisionTEC and Materialise NV ( MTLS Quick Quote MTLS - Free Report) vying for market share. One of Stratasys' primary rivals, 3D Systems, has a strong presence in the medical 3D printing market. The company offers a range of solutions for healthcare, including surgical planning tools, dental applications and medical device manufacturing. Materialise NV is a key player in medical 3D printing software and services. The company's Mimics Innovation Suite is widely used for converting medical images into 3D models for surgical planning and medical device design. Acquired by Desktop Metal ( DM Quick Quote DM - Free Report) in 2021, EnvisionTEC is known for its high-precision 3D printing technologies. The company has made significant inroads in dental and medical applications, particularly with its Digital Light Processing technology. Its systems are widely used for producing custom dental aligners, hearing aids and medical models. Shares of Stratasys have plunged 41.2% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 24.6%. Shares of 3D Systems, Materialise NV and Desktop Metal have plunged 50.2%, 25.8% and 45.7%, respectively, during the same period. In this competitive landscape, Stratasys' recent clinical study initiative demonstrates the company's commitment to strengthening its position in the medical 3D printing market. By focusing on evidence-based applications like orthopedic oncology, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company aims to differentiate itself and potentially establish new standards of care. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. As the sector continues to evolve, it will be crucial for Stratasys to maintain its focus on high-value medical applications while also exploring new growth opportunities within the healthcare ecosystem. For 2024, management projects revenues between $630 million and $645 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stratasys’ 2024 revenues is pegged at $631.49 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.62%.
