Arrow Electronics (ARW) Unveils Innovative EV Charging Solution

Arrow Electronics ( ARW Quick Quote ARW - Free Report) has announced a groundbreaking data-communication reference design for electric vehicle (EV) charging, potentially revolutionizing the EV supply equipment (EVSE) market. This development comes at a crucial time as the automotive industry continues its rapid shift toward electrification. The new reference design combines advanced software stacks for cutting-edge protocols with a HomePlug Green PHY hardware module. This integration is set to significantly reduce time-to-market for EVSE manufacturers, allowing them to quickly adapt to the latest industry standards. At the heart of this innovation is the software developed at ARW's engineering solutions center in Gdansk. It incorporates protocol stacks for ISO 15118 Vehicle-to-Grid communication, which is increasingly becoming the preferred standard for both DC fast charging and AC charging systems. The design also includes sample application code and support for Open Charge-Point Protocol and Control Pilot interfaces, as defined in IEC 61851 and SAE J1772 standards. On the hardware front, the reference design includes a communication module featuring the Lumissil CG5317 HomePlug Green PHY low-power communications transceiver. This integrated circuit is not only HomePlug compliant but also AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified, ensuring reliable operation in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 105°C. Arrow Electronics is offering comprehensive support to manufacturers adopting this technology. The company’s engineering team is prepared to assist customers in integrating the design with various microprocessor or microcontroller platforms. Additionally, ARW provides turnkey conformance tests to verify compatibility with popular EV models, potentially saving significant time and development costs in obtaining necessary product-level approvals. The practicality of this solution has already been demonstrated through its deployment by eInfochips, an Arrow engineering services provider, in its DC charger design. This charger is tailored for small and mid-sized commercial and public EV charging, supporting both U.S. and EU markets and complying with CE, FCC and UL standards. Arrow Electronics' commitment to the ongoing development of the ISO 15118 stack as specifications evolve underscores the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of EV charging technology. This reference design represents a significant step forward in standardizing and accelerating the development of EV charging infrastructure, a critical component in the wider adoption of electric vehicles. As the EV market continues to grow, solutions like ARW's reference design will play a crucial role in ensuring that charging infrastructure can keep pace with the increasing demand while also preparing for future technological advancements in the field. Semiconductor Giants Vie for Dominance in EV Charging Infrastructure Market
In the rapidly evolving EV charging infrastructure sector, three major semiconductor companies —
NXP Semiconductors ( NXPI Quick Quote NXPI - Free Report) , ON Semiconductor ( ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) and STMicroelectronics ( STM Quick Quote STM - Free Report) —are emerging as key players, challenging Arrow Electronics' position in providing reference designs and engineering services for EVSE. Shares of Arrow Electronics have lost 0.1% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and NXP Semiconductors growth of 24.6% and 16.8%, respectively. Shares of ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics have plunged 18.4% and 20.6%, respectively, during the same period. NXP Semiconductors brings a unique focus on secure and efficient charging systems to the EVSE market. The company's portfolio includes microcontrollers, security ICs and power management solutions optimized for EV charging applications. ON Semiconductor’s focus on intelligent power and sensing technologies has positioned it well to address the unique challenges of EV charging infrastructure. STM's offerings include power discretes, microcontrollers and specialized ICs designed specifically for EV charging infrastructure. The company's reference designs support the latest charging standards, demonstrating ST's commitment to staying at the forefront of EVSE technology. While these semiconductor giants offer formidable competition, Arrow Electronics maintains several distinct advantages. As a distributor and solution provider, ARW can offer a more vendor-neutral approach, integrating components from multiple manufacturers to create optimized solutions. Additionally, Arrow Electronics' extensive distribution network and comprehensive engineering services, which span from concept to production, provide value that semiconductor manufacturers may find challenging to match. As the EV charging market continues to evolve, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company will need to leverage their unique strengths and possibly forge strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge against these semiconductor giants. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARW’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $27.9 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 15.73%. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $10.56 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 38.32%.
Image: Bigstock
