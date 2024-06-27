Thermo Fisher's (TMO) New Launch Speeds Up pDNA Purification

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) recently unveiled the PlasmidPro Maxi Processor (PlasmidPro), its latest addition to the Thermo Scientific KingFisher instrument portfolio. The solution has a comprehensive range of key features that sets it apart as the only fully automated maxi-scale plasmid DNA (pDNA) purification system.
The company's newest development is expected to significantly enhance the Biosciences business under the Life Sciences Solutions segment.
More on the PlasmidPro System
The PlasmidPro purification system joins Thermo Fisher’s extensive range of plasmid DNA extraction products, which aims to drive efficiency and consistency. The system facilitates large-scale innovation, providing complete automation across mini and maxi-scale purification and delivering high-purity plasmids without manual column preparation and intervention.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
PlasmidPro does not require any set-up, centrifugation or pipetting and completely automates the purification process from culture to plasmid. The product uses a self-contained cartridge pre-filled with all necessary reagents to perform the purification, which eliminates the need for additional instrumentation and plastics while minimizing set-up time and contamination risks. Using 100-150 mL of fresh overnight culture, the system is capable of producing up to 1.5 mg DNA yield.
Relevance of Thermo Fisher’s Newest Launch
In recent years, plasmids have been crucial in the development of cell and gene therapies, monoclonal antibody therapies, mRNA therapies and vaccines. This is further emphasized by the presence of approximately 1,700 ongoing clinical trials globally for cell and gene therapies. Plasmids are broadly used in a variety of molecular biology applications, including transfection, protein expression, gene therapy, DNA sequencing and vaccine development. They are a critical laboratory tool that can act as a carrier to deliver desired genes or DNA fragments into target cells.
Thermo Fisher is addressing the rapidly growing demand for plasmid DNA purification for emerging therapies with a new ‘press and go’ solution to speed up the purification process. According to the company spokesperson, the PlasmidPro DNA purification system automates a critical step in plasmid DNA manufacturing, allowing customers to focus on their research and advancing life-saving therapies and vaccines for patients.
Industry Prospects
Per a
Grand View Research report, the global pDNA manufacturing market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness CAGR growth of 21% up to 2030.
As the need for robust disease treatment therapies continues to rise, various companies and research organizations are accelerating their R&D efforts for advanced therapies to target the cause of disease at a genomic level, resulting in an increased demand for plasmid DNA. Further, the growing acceptance of cell and gene therapy products also boosts industry growth.
Other Developments in the Life Sciences Solutions Division
Last month, Thermo Fisher introduced the Applied Biosystems Axiom BloodGenomiX Array and Software, a first-of-its-kind solution for more precise blood genotyping in clinical research. The new array detects most extended and rare blood groups, tissue (HLA) and platelet (HPA) types in a single, high-throughput assay, supporting future advancements in donor blood matching for extended phenotypes.
In May 2024, the company expanded the Gibco Cell Therapy Systems portfolio lineup with the introduction of the CTS OpTmizer One Serum-Free Medium. The novel animal origin-free formulation is designed specifically for clinical and commercial cell therapy manufacturing to deliver increased scalability and performance of T cell expansion.
Price Performance
In the past year, TMO shares have rallied 9.4% compared with the
industry’s rise of 2.9%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hims & Hers Health ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) , ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) and Medpace ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ResMed and Medpace carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here .
Hims & Hers Heath shares have surged 154.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have increased from 18 cents to 19 cents in 2024 and from 33 cents to 35 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $7.70 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have plunged 13.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 1.8%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 76.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.9% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Image: Bigstock
Thermo Fisher's (TMO) New Launch Speeds Up pDNA Purification
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) recently unveiled the PlasmidPro Maxi Processor (PlasmidPro), its latest addition to the Thermo Scientific KingFisher instrument portfolio. The solution has a comprehensive range of key features that sets it apart as the only fully automated maxi-scale plasmid DNA (pDNA) purification system.
The company's newest development is expected to significantly enhance the Biosciences business under the Life Sciences Solutions segment.
More on the PlasmidPro System
The PlasmidPro purification system joins Thermo Fisher’s extensive range of plasmid DNA extraction products, which aims to drive efficiency and consistency. The system facilitates large-scale innovation, providing complete automation across mini and maxi-scale purification and delivering high-purity plasmids without manual column preparation and intervention.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
PlasmidPro does not require any set-up, centrifugation or pipetting and completely automates the purification process from culture to plasmid. The product uses a self-contained cartridge pre-filled with all necessary reagents to perform the purification, which eliminates the need for additional instrumentation and plastics while minimizing set-up time and contamination risks. Using 100-150 mL of fresh overnight culture, the system is capable of producing up to 1.5 mg DNA yield.
Relevance of Thermo Fisher’s Newest Launch
In recent years, plasmids have been crucial in the development of cell and gene therapies, monoclonal antibody therapies, mRNA therapies and vaccines. This is further emphasized by the presence of approximately 1,700 ongoing clinical trials globally for cell and gene therapies. Plasmids are broadly used in a variety of molecular biology applications, including transfection, protein expression, gene therapy, DNA sequencing and vaccine development. They are a critical laboratory tool that can act as a carrier to deliver desired genes or DNA fragments into target cells.
Thermo Fisher is addressing the rapidly growing demand for plasmid DNA purification for emerging therapies with a new ‘press and go’ solution to speed up the purification process. According to the company spokesperson, the PlasmidPro DNA purification system automates a critical step in plasmid DNA manufacturing, allowing customers to focus on their research and advancing life-saving therapies and vaccines for patients.
Industry Prospects
Per a Grand View Research report, the global pDNA manufacturing market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness CAGR growth of 21% up to 2030.
As the need for robust disease treatment therapies continues to rise, various companies and research organizations are accelerating their R&D efforts for advanced therapies to target the cause of disease at a genomic level, resulting in an increased demand for plasmid DNA. Further, the growing acceptance of cell and gene therapy products also boosts industry growth.
Other Developments in the Life Sciences Solutions Division
Last month, Thermo Fisher introduced the Applied Biosystems Axiom BloodGenomiX Array and Software, a first-of-its-kind solution for more precise blood genotyping in clinical research. The new array detects most extended and rare blood groups, tissue (HLA) and platelet (HPA) types in a single, high-throughput assay, supporting future advancements in donor blood matching for extended phenotypes.
In May 2024, the company expanded the Gibco Cell Therapy Systems portfolio lineup with the introduction of the CTS OpTmizer One Serum-Free Medium. The novel animal origin-free formulation is designed specifically for clinical and commercial cell therapy manufacturing to deliver increased scalability and performance of T cell expansion.
Price Performance
In the past year, TMO shares have rallied 9.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 2.9%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health (HIMS - Free Report) , ResMed (RMD - Free Report) and Medpace (MEDP - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ResMed and Medpace carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
Hims & Hers Heath shares have surged 154.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have increased from 18 cents to 19 cents in 2024 and from 33 cents to 35 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $7.70 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have plunged 13.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 1.8%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 76.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.9% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.