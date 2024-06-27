ExxonMobil's (XOM) French Refinery Suspension Looms Amid Strike

ExxonMobil Corporation ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) , the U.S. energy major, has warned that it may be forced to halt production at its Gravenchon refinery in northern France if the current strike action continues, per a Reuters report. This news came amid workers blocking access to the site since last Friday, preventing the delivery of essential goods and materials required for the refinery's operations.
The labor dispute began last month when a group of workers initiated a strike in response to ExxonMobil's announcement that it would shut down the refinery's steam cracker and cease chemical production at the Port Jerome site later this year. The decision has sparked significant concern among the workforce, who see the shutdown as a threat to their jobs and the local economy.
According to a statement given to Reuters by ExxonMobil, the continued blockades are severely hampering the refinery's ability to function. The Gravenchon refinery, which plays a crucial role in France's energy infrastructure by accounting for approximately 20% of the nation's refining capacity, has already been struggling financially. ExxonMobil revealed that the site has reportedly incurred losses exceeding €500 million since 2018, rendering it uncompetitive in the current market.
The situation escalated with a renewed strike called on Friday, leading to the shutdown of some chemical manufacturing units, including the critical steam cracker. Despite the small number of workers involved in the strike, their actions have effectively halted operations at the site.
The potential suspension of operations at the Gravenchon refinery could have significant repercussions for the French oil supply chain, given its substantial contribution to the nation's refining capacity. The situation remains fluid, with both ExxonMobil and the striking workers showing no signs of backing down.
