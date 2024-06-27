Logitech (LOGI) Expands Its Portfolio With Latest Speaker

Logitech’s ( LOGI Quick Quote LOGI - Free Report) brand, Ultimate Ears, recently expanded its music-related device portfolio with the introduction of a portable speaker, EVERBOOM. LOGI has also upgraded its existing speakers by adding new features to them.
EVERBOOM is waterproof, dustproof and rated IP67. Its Bluetooth has a range of 55 meters and a playtime of up to 20 hours. This speaker features NFC and connects with Android 8.0 or later. The speaker comes with a carabiner to attach it to bags and backpacks and has an outdoor boost button.
Ultimate Ears has updated WONDERBOOM, BOOM and MEGABOOM speakers by bringing in a wider range of color options. These speakers now feature USB-C charging ports and deep bass, and are developed with 100% post-consumer recycled fabric. Additionally, WONDERBOOM 4 includes a podcast mode.
Ultimate Ears has also added a new megaphone feature to its BOOM app. The new feature is added after keeping large gatherings in mind. Now users can tap the Megaphone button to speak into their phones and project their voice through the speaker. Users can call people on the dance floor by calling them through the mobile-speaker combination.
Logitech Benefits From Its Innovative Portfolio
Logitech is expanding its market share in the consumer electronic accessories space by launching innovative products. Per a Business Insights Research
report, the consumer electronic accessories market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.68% from 2021 to 2032.
So far this year, LOGI has stormed the webcam market with its products, including Mevo Core 4K camera MX Brio, and MeetUp 2. For the office electronic accessories market, the company launched the Casa Pop-Up Desk and Signature Slim keyboards. Logitech also dedicated a whole lineup of products for
Apple’s ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) Mac with the brand name Logi for Mac.
LOGI has improved the performance of its product lineup with Mac OS and iPadOS with dedicated macOS keyboards for the Apple ecosystem. The products that Logitech claims to seamlessly work with Apple’s Mac include MX Anywhere 3S, MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys Mini and Ergo Series Wave Keys.
Throughout the past year, Logitech has successfully certified its peripheral devices to operate smoothly with the offerings of industry giants like
Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Intel ( INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) through their certifications.
LOGI certified its Sight AI Camera from Microsoft Teams and verified its mouse and keyboard for Intel Evo laptops. Now these devices meet the strict requirements for reliability, interoperability and security of both MSFT and INTC.
Conclusion
Logitech is on a recovery path from the post-pandemic downturn. The company’s growth is supported by a recovery in the personal computers market. Shares of LOGI have returned 1.3% in the year-to-date period against the
Zacks Computer Peripheral Equipment Market’s decline of 22.6%.
The recovery in this space will provide further growth momentum to Logitech, as PCs are the main sales booster for computer peripheral products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of LOGI’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward from $4.07 to $4.28 in the past 60 days.
Logitech’s innovative product lineup and strategic partnerships make it a compelling investment option. Its ability to adapt to changing market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities ensures that it remains a leader in the tech peripherals space.
Additionally, Logitech sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a
Growth Score of B at present. Per Zacks’ proprietary methodology, stocks with a combination of a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of A or B offer solid investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Image: Bigstock
