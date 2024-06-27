Trinseo (TSE) Launches PMMA Depolymerization Facility in Italy

Trinseo PLC ( TSE Quick Quote TSE - Free Report) — a specialty material solutions provider — announced the opening of its polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) depolymerization facility in Rho, Italy. This pilot facility marks a significant advancement in the company's commitment to sustainability, leveraging next-generation recycling technology to promote a circular infrastructure for acrylic solutions, in line with Trinseo’s 2030 Sustainable Product Portfolio Goals.
Trinseo expressed enthusiasm about the new facility, stating that it represents a crucial step toward supporting a circular economy. The company emphasized its dedication to sustainability goals, including investing in innovative recycling technologies to aid customers in achieving their sustainability objectives.
Depolymerization, a chemical recycling process, breaks down acrylic solutions into their constituent monomer, methyl methacrylate (MMA). This technology complements other recycling methods, offering significant advantages over traditional processes by enabling the recycling of PMMA sheets that were previously non-recyclable through mechanical means. The process also allows for the removal of additives and contaminants from pre- and post-consumer acrylic products, facilitating the recycling of more PMMA.
Trinseo’s PMMA depolymerization facility employs an advanced continuous process to produce high-purity regenerated MMA from pre- and post-consumer acrylic solutions. The technology draws on insights from the MMAtwo Consortium, a collaborative initiative funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, aimed at developing a new value chain for PMMA waste and a versatile recycling process that converts it into high-quality regenerated monomer, reducing the carbon footprint compared with virgin MMA.
Trinseo also highlighted the significance of this development in the company’s sustainability efforts, noting that depolymerization enhances its recycled feedstock capabilities and drives innovation in new solutions. This advancement enables Trinseo to build a more extensive recycled acrylics portfolio, better meeting the evolving needs of its customers.
The recycled MMA (rMMA) produced by Trinseo’s facility is used in the company's ALTUGLAS and PLEXIGLAS R-Life product lines. This new capability allows Trinseo to generate rMMA with quality comparable to virgin raw materials, suitable for high-demand applications such as vehicle taillights or caravan windows that require high optical quality.
Trinseo's shares have plunged 79.9% in a year compared with a 33.4% fall in the industry.
Trinseo's shares have plunged 79.9% in a year compared with a 33.4% fall in the industry.
