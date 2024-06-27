Viavi (VIAV) Partners With ETS-Lindgren for OTA Testing

Viavi Solutions Inc. ( VIAV Quick Quote VIAV - Free Report) has selected ETS-Lindgren to supply a radio frequency-shielded anechoic chamber for Massive MIMO over-the-air (OTA) testing of Open Radio Units (O-RUs) at the VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR). The strategic move is poised to benefit radio manufacturers targeting the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund (PWSCIF) Second Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO 2), which emphasizes O-RU commercialization and innovation. An anechoic chamber is crucial for OTA testing, offering a controlled environment free from external electromagnetic interference. This setup will significantly enhance VALOR’s testing capabilities, enabling comprehensive system-level validation for Massive MIMO and beamforming with up to 16 parallel spatial layers. By leveraging ETS-Lindgren's expertise, VIAVI can offer superior O-RU conformance, performance, security and interoperability testing. ETS-Lindgren, a leader in wireless OTA performance testing, brings extensive experience and advanced facilities to the collaboration. The company has a history of pioneering OTA measurement standards and operating the first CTIA Authorized Test Lab for mobile station OTA performance testing. This partnership will complement VIAVI's existing Open RAN Test Suite, especially in OTA testing of O-RUs and end-to-end testing of Open RAN base stations. VIAVI’s VALOR, supported by a $21.7-million grant from the first PWSCIF NOFO, provides a fully automated, open and impartial testing environment dedicated to Open RAN interoperability and performance. This facility is designed to support 5G and Open RAN deployments with minimal ramp-up time, benefiting startups, new entrants and academic institutions with free access, subject to availability. By integrating ETS-Lindgren's advanced facilities, VIAVI aims to accelerate O-RU commercialization and innovation, setting a new standard in testing and certification methodologies. This collaboration underscores VIAVI's commitment to advancing wireless technology and supporting the ecosystem through cutting-edge testing solutions. The stock has lost 38.7% over the past year against the industry’s rise of 65.7%.
Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products. It is well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Harmonic Inc. ( HLIT Quick Quote HLIT - Free Report) , currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, the company provides video delivery software, products, system solutions and services worldwide. With more than three decades of experience, HLIT has revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Harmonic delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%. Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products, and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.
Viavi (VIAV) Partners With ETS-Lindgren for OTA Testing
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products. It is well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) , currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, the company provides video delivery software, products, system solutions and services worldwide.
With more than three decades of experience, HLIT has revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Harmonic delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%.
Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products, and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.