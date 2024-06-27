BD's (BDX) New Research Tool to Aid Single-Cell Analysis

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX Quick Quote BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, recently announced the commercial launch of a new single-cell research tool, BD Rhapsody ATAC-Seq Assay.
The tool is intended to help scientists better understand how the molecular machinery within a cell function and how it regulates changes in a cell that can lead to cancer and other diseases.
More on the News
Single-cell studies of various areas of health and disease are currently being conducted by researchers worldwide utilizing novel methodologies.
With the recently launched BD Rhapsody Single Cell ATAC-Seq (assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using next-generation sequencing) Assay, researchers can analyze the single-cell epigenome, such as the collection of chemical marks, or epigenetic changes, on a single cell DNA that holds important hints about disease mechanisms.
Researchers will be able to better track and comprehend how environmental influences affect DNA and, consequently, cell activity with the addition of an epigenomic layer view. Scientists can better understand how diseases originate and use this knowledge to create successful medicines by learning more about DNA.
The Rhapsody ATAC-Seq Assay, along with other recently introduced BD single-cell assays, forms part of BD's extensive and expanding portfolio of single-cell multiomics solutions, allowing customers to gain a deeper understanding of even rare cells, which are frequently the 'key culprits' in pathologies such as infectious diseases and cancer.
The BD Rhapsody ATAC-Seq Assay, BD Rhapsody TCR/BCR Next Multiomic Assay, and BD Rhapsody Intracellular CITE-Seq Assay are currently available for purchase worldwide and are intended to be utilized with the BD Rhapsody Single-Cell Analysis System, a delicate, microwell-based tool for single cell research.
More on BD’s Product Launches
BD has launched several products in recent times, which has enabled it to solidify its foothold worldwide. In April, BD announced the global commercial release of the three- and four-laser additions to the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter family, which complement the five-laser instrument launched in 2023 and provide scientists greater access, options and flexibility to incorporate real-time imaging and spectral cell sorting technology in their labs.
In March, BD’s Medical segment’s Medication Delivery Solutions business unit announced that it is further increasing domestic production of syringes to support U.S. healthcare needs, following the latest FDA safety communication regarding certain non-BD plastic syringes.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by
Grand View Research, the global single-cell analysis market size, which was valued at $4.34 billion in 2023, is expected to witness a growth rate of 18.7% from 2024 to 2030.
This growth can be attributed to the expanding application scope in disease diagnosis and drug discovery & development, the lucrative growth of sequencing technology, technological innovations in single-cell analysis & cell isolation, and the rising incidence of cancer.
Notable Developments
Recently BD announced a definitive agreement to acquire Edwards Lifesciences Critical Care product group (Critical Care). The transaction is expected to close before the end of the calendar year 2024, subject to customary regulatory reviews and closing conditions.
In May, the company received the FDA’s approval for the use of self-collected vaginal specimens for human papillomavirus (HPV) testing when cervical specimens cannot otherwise be obtained. The approval is expected to enable women to self-collect vaginal specimens for HPV testing in a healthcare setting, including non-traditional locations such as retail pharmacies or mobile clinics.
Price Performance
For the past six months, BDX’s shares have plunged 4.7% against the
industry's rise of 1%. The S&P 500 increased 14.8% in the same time frame.
BDX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are
DaVita ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) , Ecolab ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) and Universal Health Services ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) .
DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
DaVita's shares have gained 44% compared with the
industry’s 20.4% rise in the past year.
Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%.
Ecolab's shares have rallied 33.8% against the
industry’s 9.3% decline in the past year.
Universal Health Services has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. UHS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30.5% for 2024.
UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.12%.
