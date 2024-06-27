Harmonic (HLIT) Collaborates With 44p to Enhance UHD Playout

Harmonic Inc.
(HLIT) announced that it had collaborated with 44p to revolutionize the video delivery infrastructure. This strategic partnership aims to optimize the distribution of Ultra High Definition (UHD) content and provide superior viewing experiences on a global scale. By leveraging Harmonic’s XOS media processor, 44p aims to achieve new levels of efficiency. This end-to-end software solution is capable of handling every aspect of 44p’s media processing chain. It can enhance the broadcast delivery through AI-powered video compression, ensuring optimal quality for both HD and UHD channels, streaming live sports and entertainment. It also includes features such as audio loudness management, simplified cue tone processing, and flexible support for IP transport architectures. Additionally, the XOS media processor is set to provide 44p with a complete playout-to-delivery feature set, encompassing advanced branding with HTML-5 graphics and effects. Integrating advanced playout, cutting-edge AI video compression and one-to-many distribution in a single media processing solution should enable 44p to deliver unrivaled UHD quality video to its customers. The use of this advanced technology is likely to help the company in minimizing its costs as well. Harmonic, a global leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution to help operators deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices more flexibly. As consumer preferences evolve toward higher resolutions and richer content experiences, this collaboration between Harmonic and 44P highlights the growing importance of advanced video delivery infrastructure in the broadcasting industry. This collaboration is likely to generate incremental revenues for Harmonic and strengthen its position in delivering innovative solutions across the broadcasting industry. Shares of Harmonic have lost 27.2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 65.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Harmonic currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry have been discussed below.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 16.07%. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%. Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. Its smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service platforms serve as a hub for seamless communications and networking infrastructure applications. Currently, Ooma holds a Zacks Rank #2. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.90%. In the last reported quarter, Ooma delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%.
