Comtech (CMTL) to Boost Public Safety With NG9-1-1 Services

Comtech Telecommunications ( CMTL Quick Quote CMTL - Free Report) recently announced that it had been awarded a contract by the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District (NCT9-1-1) for delivering Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) services to upgrade the telecommunications infrastructure. This partnership aims to modernize the emergency communication capabilities and ensure greater resilience during any critical situation across the regions NCT9-1-1 serves. This contract, valued at approximately $30 million, consists of a five-year base award and three additional two-year option periods. The contract will enable NCT9-1-1 to fully migrate toward a new NG9-1-1 system. Unlike the traditional 911 system that relies only on voice calls, the NG9-1-1 system leverages the power of digital technology to track location more precisely and transmit texts and media files such as images and videos to the 9-1-1 center. This will likely improve public emergency communication services. As a longstanding partner of NCT9-1-1 for more than a decade, Comtech is expected to bolster call routing capabilities of the NCT9-1-1 regions by providing major NG9-1-1 sub-components, including Next Generation Core Services, Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network and Call Aggregation, among other services. Comtech’s NG9-1-1 offerings are designed with the flexibility to adapt and continuously evolve over time to meet the needs of emerging use cases as well as future applications. As part of its comprehensive suite of public safety solutions, the company is also trying to expand its NG9-1-1 call routing and call handling solutions, as well as introduce new emergency response capabilities for governments and residents across the globe. This will likely enhance Comtech’s reputation as a leader in the telecommunication industry and improve its revenues in the upcoming quarters. Shares of Comtech have lost 65.9% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 40.4%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Comtech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 16.07%. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, is a pioneer in developing RF integrated circuits for mobile devices and NAND flash controller integrated circuits for USB flash drives and memory cards. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. SIMO has a long-term growth expectation of 38.16%.
