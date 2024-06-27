Humana (HUM) Ties Up With PsychArmor for Better Veteran Care

Humana Inc.’s ( HUM Quick Quote HUM - Free Report) subsidiaries, Conviva Care Center and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, recently collaborated with the leading training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor. The two subsidiaries form HUM’s Primary Care Organization.
The tie-up provides the healthcare providers and employees at 23 senior primary care centers of HUM in Texas access to the Veteran Ready Healthcare Certificate program. Conviva Care Centers located in San Antonio, El Paso and Corpus Christi, along with CenterWell Senior Primary Care Centers in Houston and the Rio Grande Valley, are currently participating in the program.
The training program is designed to get an in-depth understanding of military culture and veteran-specific issues, providing insight into the unique health needs of aging veterans and their families. A certification process remains in place for training healthcare providers and support staff to detect common obstacles veterans face in accessing high-quality healthcare. The courses cover topics such as military culture, effective communication with veterans, suicide prevention, opioid use disorder and more.
A better understanding implies well-informed healthcare professionals, who remain equipped to foster more genuine connections with patients and extend enhanced assistance to ensure proper care. On establishing strong relationships with primary care providers and care teams, patients are more likely to keep appointments, follow treatment plans and openly share their health concerns. Therefore, improved health outcomes remain an inevitable result for the targeted population.
Therefore, such tie-ups may serve as a means to retain existing customers as well as attract new ones, thereby boosting medical membership growth for Humana. A growing customer base drives the premiums of a health insurer.
The recent move also reflects Humana’s sincere efforts to sustain its longstanding record of effectively serving veterans, service members and their families through various initiatives. Examples include the veteran-focused Humana USAA Honor plans for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, administration of the TRICARE health program in collaboration with the Department of Defense and extensive partnerships with Veterans Service Organizations. The company also operates a dedicated veterans call center, promotes diverse hiring initiatives and offers health literacy programs for veterans.
This time, PsychArmor seems to be the apt partner for complementing HUM’s endeavor since its team consists of clinical psychologists and social workers with deep military cultural experience who create continuing education and customized training programs.
Meanwhile, Humana’s efforts to cater to the veteran community seem to be time opportune considering a greying U.S. population. There are 8.3 million veterans aged 65 and older in the United States, often with unique health needs. To better serve this medically vulnerable community, CenterWell Senior Primary Care, alongside its sister brand Conviva Care Center, remains in place. The two brands together provided care to approximately 318,000 seniors across nearly 300 centers in 15 states as of Mar 31, 2024.
Shares of Humana have gained 4.1% in the past three months against the
HUM currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Shares of Humana have gained 4.1% in the past three months against the industry's 4.1% fall.
HUM currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
