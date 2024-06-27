5 Stocks at New Highs No One Talks About

VIDEO (0:30) - Finding Stocks That Are Hitting All Time Highs: Should You Be Buying? (6:15) - Top Stocks To Keep On Your Radar Right Now (24:00) - Episode Roundup: BURL, CTAS, HLT, MATX, BKNG Podcast@Zacks.com
Welcome to Episode #406 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, she went solo to look for stocks that were trading at, or near, their 52-week highs but that weren’t NVIDIA, Magnificent 7, or AI stocks.
In fact, most of these stocks are being ignored by the financial media. They are rarely mentioned on TV shows or in chat rooms.
Should they be on your short list?
Screening for Top Red-Hot Stocks
Tracey used the basic screening tool on Zacks.com to look for companies within 3% of their 52-week highs. And that was the only criteria.
It returned 406 stocks.
Why Screen for Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Stocks?
But that is too many to wade through so she added a top Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold.)
Why the Hold stocks? Why not just include the top two Ranks?
We are in-between earnings seasons with the next one approaching in just a few weeks. Many companies last reported earnings two months ago. Analyst estimates likely haven’t changed much on many companies, which means they will fall to the catch-all of a #3 (Hold).
There is nothing wrong with those companies and many have strong earnings outlooks but the Rank is not likely to change again until second quarter earnings come out.
Adding the Zacks Rank reduced the number of stocks to 191.
5 Stocks Near Their 52-Week Highs No One Talks About 1. Burlington Stores ( BURL Quick Quote BURL - Free Report)
Burlington Stores shares sold off earlier this year, but have come roaring back to trade at new 52-week highs. Year-to-date, Burlington Stores is up 22%, which is outperforming the S&P 500, up 14.5%.
Over the last 2 years, Burlington Stores is up 51.2%. That is also beating the S&P 500, up 39.7%.
Should hot retailers like Burlington Stores be on your short list?
2. Cintas Corp. ( CTAS Quick Quote CTAS - Free Report)
Cintas, the uniform company, has been on fire the last 5 years. Shares of Cintas are up another 17.6% this year and are hitting new all-time highs.
Cintas is up 87.5% over the last two years, easily beating the S&P 500, up 39.7% during that same time. It is a Zacks #2 (Buy) stock.
Should Cintas be on your short list?
3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT Quick Quote HLT - Free Report)
Hilton is taking advantage of the demand for experiences, especially travel experiences, in 2024. Shares of Hilton are up 18% year-to-date and are near new all-time highs.
On the two-year stack, Hilton has gained 85%, which even beats the NASDAQ, up 52.4% during that time.
Should you make a bet on travel with Hilton?
4. Matson, Inc. ( MATX Quick Quote MATX - Free Report)
Matson is truly one of the “secret” stocks hitting new highs. This $4.4 billion ocean transportation and logistics company was founded in 1882. Shares of Matson are up 18.7% year-to-date and have gained 82.5% over the last 2 years.
Matson has the top Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Should Matson be on your short list?
5. Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG Quick Quote BKNG - Free Report)
Booking Holdings, the online travel giant, has been hitting new all-time highs in 2024 yet it is getting little press. Shares of Booking are up 107% over the last two years, but year-to-date they are up only 13%, which slightly lags the S&P 500.
Booking is trading at just 22x forward earnings. It is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
Should a travel company like Booking be on your short list?
What Else Should You Know About Hidden Gem Stocks at New Highs?
Tune into this week’s video podcast to find out.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of HLT in Zacks Insider Trader portfolio and BKNG in her own personal portfolio.]
