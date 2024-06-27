Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Vertiv Holdings Co. (
VRT Quick Quote VRT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $86.88, indicating a -0.15% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.59, marking a 28.26% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.94 billion, showing a 12.1% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $7.72 billion, which would represent changes of +36.72% and +12.46%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Vertiv Holdings Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.89. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.59.
One should further note that VRT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computers - IT Services industry stood at 2.92 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
