Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Celsius Holdings Inc. (
CELH Quick Quote CELH - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $57.42, demonstrating a +1.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 29.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.24, reflecting a 41.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $395.95 million, indicating a 21.5% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion, indicating changes of +38.96% and +26.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.95% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.84.
Also, we should mention that CELH has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CELH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
