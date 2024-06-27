We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest market close, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) reached $21.72, with a +0.56% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.
The container shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 1.65% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.91% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, up 160.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 21.32% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.43 per share and a revenue of $6.28 billion, signifying shifts of +167.65% and +21.64%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 82.18% higher within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.61 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Shipping industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.93.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.