Why Unity Software Inc. (U) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
In the latest market close, Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) reached $16.54, with a +0.49% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.3%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.21% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.44, marking a 728.57% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $433.43 million, down 18.76% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.81 per share and a revenue of $1.83 billion, demonstrating changes of -541.46% and -16.21%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Unity Software Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.